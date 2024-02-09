Samsung may add a 'vividness' slider to fix washed out Galaxy S24 displays

What you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S24 series owners have been dissatisfied with the Vivid color profile, saying that it looks the same as the Natural option.

According to leaker Ice Universe, Samsung is planning to fix the problem with a new "vividness" slider.

The new slider would give Galaxy S24 owners more precise control over their display's color.

Samsung released its new Galaxy S24 lineup last month, and it has been generally praised by users. That's especially true of the Galaxy S24 Ultra model, which might have the best set of features of any smartphone on the market. But the entire series has been plagued by an issue affecting the display's color, specifically compared to older models.

The company might be gearing up to release a fix for a problem that has frustrated Galaxy S24 buyers. Samsung phones have two color options for the display that can be toggled on or off in settings. There's the Natural color profile, which is more lifelike. Then, users can choose to switch to the Vivid color mode instead, and this has more vibrance and pop to it.

One user, u/Doo-StealYour-HoChoi on Reddit, posted a comparison shortly after the phones launched of the Vivid color mode on a Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. As you can see below, the Natural and Vivid profiles look virtually identical, and it's causing a stir.

(Image credit: Doo-StealYour-HoChoi / Reddit)

However, according to reputable leaker Ice Universe on X, Samsung might be releasing a fix soon. The post includes a screenshot of a new vividness slider that would give users more control over their display's color and vibrance.

Exclusive: The next version of Galaxy S24 series will solve the problem that the vivid screen mode is not vivid. Add the "Vividness" option, and you can adjust the vividness of the third gear by yourself. The default is S24' s current vividness, So people who are satisfied with… pic.twitter.com/gtPtKxsBdlFebruary 8, 2024 See more

Ice Universe says that the vividness slider will have notches that represent different levels. The default setting will reflect the current hue of the Galaxy S24 series. However, users will be able to turn the vividness up a notch to match the color of prior Galaxy phones. By adding this option, Samsung hopes to appease both camps in the vividness debate.

Samsung has put out conflicting statements through its support and public relations teams. The latest response to the Vivid color issue came via Samsung's Spanish PR agency in a February 3 email viewed by Teknófilo.

"We have adjusted the colors and brightness of the Galaxy S24 series products to provide a more accurate and comfortable viewing experience during use," the email said, which was translated into English.

"Some changes have been made to the display technology to provide a more natural viewing experience, so users may notice differences in color depth compared to older devices," it continued. "This display behavior is an intentional color adjustment and is not a product defect, so it is safe to use."

However, if this latest leak is to be believed, Samsung is changing its tune. We'll have to wait and see because Samsung's official comments to date say that the color changes are intentional.