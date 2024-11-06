Qualcomm reports $10.2B in FY Q4 revenue thanks to strong headset sales, automotive push

What you need to know

Qualcomm announced its fiscal year Q4 2024 revenue with $10.2 billion for the quarter.

Mobile chipset sales increased by 12%, while automotive grew an impressive 68% compared to the same quarter in 2023.

Qualcomm just launched the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is already landing in new smartphones from Xiaomi, OPPO, OnePlus, and more.

Qualcomm is ending its 2024 fiscal year on a high note, reporting a 12% growth in Q4 revenue to $10.2 billion. That brings its total 2024 revenue to $39 billion, up 9% compared to fiscal year 2023.

“We are pleased to conclude the fiscal year with strong results in the fourth quarter, delivering greater than 30% year-over-year growth in EPS,” said Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon in a prepared statement.

“We are excited about our recent product announcements at Snapdragon Summit and Embedded World, as they continue to extend our technology leadership and position us well across Handsets, PC, Automotive and Industrial IoT. We look forward to providing an update on our growth and diversification initiatives at our Investor Day on November 19.”

Updating...