Qualcomm unveils new Dragonwing brand for industrial IoT and cellular infrastructure

What you need to know

Qualcomm has announced Dragonwing and the products that fall under will ensure that industries and businesses unlock their potential.

The products under the new branding range across Industrial & Embedded IoT, Networking, and Cellular Infrastructure.

Dragonwing works alongside Snapdragon tailored for industries and consumers, respectively.

Qualcomm announced a new brand portfolio on Tuesday (Feb 25), dubbed Dragonwing. It is primarily for products it largely makes outside of Snapdragon branding.

In a press release, Don McGuire, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer of Qualcomm Technologies shared that the introduction of Dragonwing “marks a significant step in our journey to empower businesses and industries to scale to new heights.”

While Snapdragon includes Qualcomm’s Auto, Mobile, Compute, XR, Wear, Sound, and Gaming products, the new Dragonwing comprises Industrial & Embedded IoT, Networking, and Cellular Infrastructure. And then some products are utilized across both product folios, and they include Qualcomm Oryon, Adreno, Hexagon, Modem-RF, and FastConnect — all of which now fall under Qualcomm branding.

Dragonwing enterprise will further comprise “leading-edge AI, high-performance, low-power computing, and unrivaled connectivity are built into custom hardware, software, and service offerings designed for speed, scalability, and reliability.”

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

The companies utilizing these Qualcomm products can also expect smarter decision-making, increased operational efficiency, and faster time-to-market, the company further notes in the press release. It is also believed to be "crucial for industries like energy and utilities, retail, supply chain, manufacturing, and telecom, enabling businesses to expand into new opportunities, extend their competitive edge, and win in evolving markets."

And for the Dragonwing brand logo and the stylized dragon icon it utilizes, it is believed to be symbolizing “ascension, power, and acceleration.” The colors used for the logo include "influential purple," as the company calls it; and it is a fusion of Qualcomm's popular blue and Snapdragon's bold red.

Both Dragonwing and Snapdragon aim to create a strong, purpose-built portfolio, strengthening the company’s presence in both consumer and industrial segments. More of the Dragonwing will be unveiled at MWC early next month, followed by the Embedded World event, which is scheduled for March 11-13.