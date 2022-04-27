The Motorola Edge 30 might be the affordable flagship we've been waiting for

What you need to know

The Motorola Edge 30 launches in Europe this coming week for €450, followed by a wider launch in Asia, Australia, India, Latin America, and the Middle East in the coming weeks.

The phone features a razor-thin 6.79mm frame and a large 4,020mAh battery complete with a 6.5-inch 144Hz OLED display.

A Snapdragon 778G+ chip powers the experience and a 50MP triple-camera system looks to lead the pack at this price point.

Motorola looks to finally be releasing the budget flagship we've been waiting for, the Motorola Edge 30. That phone is powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chipset and retails for just €450 when it releases over the next week on European shelves in Aurora Green, Meteor Gray, and Supermoon Silver colors. That'll be followed by a wider launch in Asia, Australia, India, Latin America, and the Middle East in the coming weeks.

Aside from a truly great price and a fantastic processor, Motorola is including what appears to be an extremely similar 144Hz HDR10+ OLED display as the much more expensive Motorola Edge+ (2022) — a phone that really wasn't very good considering the $1,000 price — and is shrinking it just a tad down to 6.5-inches. Similarly, the Motorola Edge 30's frame has been shrunk to just 6.79mm thin and weighs just 155g; a feat given the rather beefy 4,020mAh battery inside. It even charges quickly thanks to TurboPower 33W charging.

(Image credit: Motorola)

To sweeten the deal, a pair of Dolby Atmos speakers reside aboard the sleek IP52 water and dust resistant frame, and a trio of cameras alights the back of the phone. That main 50MP camera is joined by another 50MP ultra-wide camera, and Motorola is also packing a third 2MP macro camera on the back for super up-close photos.

The two main cameras feature all-pixel focus, which delivers considerably faster, more accurate focus than standard PDAF. Motorola also said it has worked to ensure these cameras operate at full quality in pesky apps like TikTok, WhatsApp, and Instagram, which are known to operate at lower quality on even the best Android phones.

Interested buyers can choose from a model with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM, or upgrade to 256GB storage with 8GB RAM. All models come with a dual-SIM card tray, Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E support, 5G sub-6 connectivity, NFC, and ship with Android 12 preinstalled. Look for it at your nearest phone store in Europe in the coming days.

Motorola also says it's committing to deliver another new Edge device to North America sometime this year, giving us hope that this beauty makes its way to U.S. shelves.