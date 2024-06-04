New Motorola Edge pushes the midrange envelope with a premium design

What you need to know

The new Motorola Edge 2024 has launched and brings a 6.6-inch pOLED endless edge display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, the Edge also features a 50MP primary lens with a 13MP ultrawide camera.

A new "Quick Button" has arrived on its side for easy access to favorite apps or app-specific functions.

The Moto Edge 2024 arrives June 20 for $549 in Midnight Blue.

Motorola just launched its new Edge (2024) midrange device today (June 4), built to "empower" consumers on a daily basis.

According to its press release, the Motorola Edge (2024) offers a 6.6-inch pOLED endless edge display with a quick 144Hz refresh rate. Motorola has continued to feature a 360Hz refresh touch rate on its new Edge to ensure users experience a fast, responsive phone.

Like its 2022 iteration, the Moto Edge offers a raised, rectangular dual-camera array. The post highlights a 50MP primary lens that leverages Sony's LYT-700C imaging sensor with f/1.8 aperture. Joining it will be a 13MP ultra-wide lens able to achieve a 120-degree field-of-view. The front-facing camera comes in at 32MP with auto-focus (AF).

Motorola explains that its rear camera offers several features such as Panorama, Night Vision, Dual Capture, Ultra-res, and more. Other capabilities, courtesy of AI software, include Google Auto Enhance, Auto Smile Capture, and Google Lens integration, among others.

For video capture, the 50MP primary lens can capture your memories at 4K UHD quality at 30fps. Swapping to FHD will award you 60fps capture, alongside an option for 30fps.

Qualcomm's midrange Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC will power the 2024 Moto Edge's capabilities.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Feature-wise, Motorola states the 2024 Edge delivers a new "Quick Button" on the side of the device. The purpose is so users can launch their favorite apps quickly without much hassle, as well as an "app-specific action." Motorola adds users can attach a messaging app, social media app, or anything else to this new Quick Button for easy access.

Carrying you throughout the day will be the Edge's 5,000mAh battery, which is a notable upgrade from the 4,400mAh battery that the 2023 iteration offers. Paired with this is 68W wired TurboPower charging. Motorola states this technology will give consumers around 50% in just 15 minutes. Additionally, there's a 15W wireless charging option.

The post states the Moto Edge 2024 contains 256GB of internal storage and RAM Boost for turning unused storage into "virtual" RAM.

(Image credit: Motorola)

The phone has an IP68 rating for dust, dirt, and sand resistance. Motorola's Edge can survive for nearly thirty minutes when submerged in 1.5 meters of water. Moreover, the device (back panel) is featured in Midnight Blue vegan leather for a premium feel without breaking the bank.

Motorola states that the 2024 Edge will be available on June 20 for $549. Consumers can find it in the U.S. at Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola.com. Networks like T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Spectrum, Consumer Cellular, Straight Talk, Total by Verizon, and Visible will also carry the device.

Those in Canada can expect to find the Moto Edge 2024 "in the coming months."