The new Meizu 20 series takes on the Galaxy S23 in China

What you need to know

Meizu 20 series are the latest flagships announced in China.

It comecome in three models: Meizu 20, Meizu 20 Pro, and Meizu 20 Infinity.

All are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and are available for sale from April 3.

The Meizu 20 series was made official in China. It comprises three identical-looking models: the Meizu 20, Meizu 20 Pro, and Meizu 20 Infinity.

All three models are considered to be the flagships as they are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and run on Meizu’s new Flyme 10 operating system, which is based on an unspecified version of Android. They all feature a boxy design with squared-off edges all around. They all have punch-hole cameras and individual triple rear sensors stacked vertically.

The Meizu 20 Pro has a bigger screen in the lot, measuring 6.81 inches with 3200 x 1440 resolution, and features a 120Hz refresh rate. The standard Meizu 20 comes with a 144Hz refresh rate but measures 6.55 inches. The Infinity model also has a bigger screen measuring 6.79 inches and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen appears nearly bezel-less, and the company says it achieved so by implementing equal width on all four sides.

(Image credit: Meizu)

The other common feature amongst the trio is the storage capacities, as they support up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 ROM. It is good to see Meizu opting for faster storage models.

The Meizu 20 Infinity has a triple camera array with a 50MP primary camera next to a 12MP super-wide-angle sensor that acts as the macro sensor and another 12MP telephoto lens. These rear cameras support 8K resolution in terms of video recording.

The Meizu 20 Pro takes the crown in optics, as it features a triple 50MP rear camera setup with 8K video recording. The Meizu 20, on the other hand, comes with a single 50MP primary camera, aided by a 16MP ultrawide-angle/macro camera and a 5MP telephoto lens.

(Image credit: Meizu 20)

On the front, all models feature a 32MP selfie shooter simultaneously utilized for facial recognition for authentication.

Keeping the lights on, the Meizu 20 has a 4700mAh battery that supports the company’s 67W fast charging. The Pro model has a bigger 5000mAh battery capacity that comes with 80W supercharging accompanied by 50W wireless charging. The Infinity variant has a 4800mAh also with the same wireless charging support alongside 65W wired charging support.

Like other best Android phones, this trio of Meizu phones also supports 5G and comes with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 support.

(Image credit: Meizu)

They are up for sale in the Chinese market starting April 3. The Meizu 20 Pro starts at CNY 3,999 (~$582) for 12GB+128GB, CNY 4399 (~$640) for 12GB+128GB, and CNY 4,799 (~$698) for the larger 12GB+512GB model. The Meizu 20 will start at CNY 2,999 (~$436) for the 12GB+128GB variant, CNY 3399 (~$495), and costs CNY 3,799 (~$553) for the 12GB+512GB model.

Lastly, the Meizu 20 Infinity edition retails at CNY 6,299 (~$916) for 12GB+256GB trim, CNY 7,299 (~$1062) for 12GB+512GB, and the larger 16GB+1TB storage variant is priced at CNY 8,299 (~$1208).