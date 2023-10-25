MediaTek's four Cortex X4 cores-powered flagship processor gets a launch date

What you need to know

MediaTek announced the launch date of Dimensity 9300 SoC.

It will likely have a 1+3 CPU combination involving all four Cortex X4 cores.

The upcoming chipset will soon power some of the best Android phones.

Qualcomm has just wrapped the Snapdragon Summit, unveiling the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that will power the upcoming flagship Android phones. The counterpart MediaTek is also gearing up to launch its premium tier chipset next month, the company announced.

MediaTek will be launching the Dimensity 9300 on November 6 (via GSMArena), the company revealed on its Weibo account. The chipset maker's flagship SoC will be put against the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and Samsung's Exynos 2400 chipsets — all aim to power the best Android phones slated to launch soon.

While the Weibo teaser doesn't reveal much about the chipset besides the launch date. The earlier reports have revealed what to expect from the flagship chipset, including unique CPU placement. It will involve four Cortex X4 cores instead of one. For reference, the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 also has one.

One of the four Cortex X4 cores is likely to run at 3.25GHz, coupled with the other three running at 2.85GHz. Additionally, Cortex-A720 cores are running at 3.0.GHz and an Arm Immortalis G720 GPU for graphics.

An earlier leak revealed that this unique placement of four powerful Cortex X4 cores makes the chips run hot. This issue is concerning for OEM makers willing to incorporate the chipset on their upcoming phones. However, MediaTek later denied the rumor, which Evan Blass first reported on Android Headlines.

"The rumor started by Android Headlines about MediaTek's yet to be announced chipset is completely false and has no source or basis in fact," a MediaTek spokesperson told Android Central.

Consumers and OEM manufacturers may now breathe a sigh of relief; it would be interesting to see MediaTek introduce a less throttle-free experience with the new chipset as promised to take on the SoCs mentioned above from Samsung and Qualcomm since the launch is now weeks away.