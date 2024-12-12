Android and iPhone users told to pause texting each other amid major security threat

What you need to know

Experts are urging Canadian iPhone and Android users to stop texting between platforms due to ongoing cyberattacks under FBI investigation.

A Chinese hacking group, "Salt Typhoon," reportedly stole metadata from U.S. citizens, prompting the FBI to recommend encrypted messaging and calls instead of regular texts.

Canadian networks haven't been impacted yet, but experts think it's likely Canadian systems were targeted too.

Amid ongoing FBI investigations into a massive cyberespionage campaign, experts are urging Canadian iPhone and Android users to hit pause on texting between these platforms.

Last week, a Chinese hacking group known as "Salt Typhoon" reportedly stole tons of Americans' metadata, according to Reuters. In response, the FBI is urging people to stick to encrypted messaging and calls instead of texting.

While messaging within the same platform is fairly secure, texts between Android and iPhone are vulnerable to attacks, as shown by recent hacks linked to "Salt Typhoon," which is reportedly tied to the Ministry of Public Security.

The hack reportedly hit at least eight U.S. telecoms, giving Beijing officials access to private texts and calls from who knows how many Americans. The Salt Typhoon hack is said to be behind the attack on companies like AT&T, Verizon, and Lumen Technologies.

FBI officials say the attacks stole tons of call and text metadata, but not the content. Only a small group of individuals, mainly tied to government or political work, had their private messages compromised.

These attacks have exposed major security flaws in U.S. communication networks, which are vulnerable to interception since end-to-end encryption isn't standard. That's why companies like Apple and Google recommend using encryption, making messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram more popular than ever.

Toronto Star reports that Canada’s Communications Security Establishment says it hasn't found any Canadian networks affected yet.

Experts still think it's "highly likely" Canadian systems have been targeted too. Even without the current attacks in mind, they suggest skipping texts between iPhones and Androids for safety.

FBI officials also recommend U.S. citizens use phones that get regular OS updates, have solid encryption, and enable phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication for email, social media, and collaboration apps.