AC Podcast 587: They're always watching
Is nothing private anymore?
On this week's episode of the Android Central podcast Shruti Shekar, Jerry Hildenbrand, Nicholas Sutrich, and Chris Wedel discuss an array of high-profile security concerns involving popular camera apps, the problems surrounding some ad networks, Elon Musk's phone plan, the tragic death of a skunk, and so much more!
LINKS
Security researcher says Eufy has a big security problem
Never, ever put a camera inside your home
Privacy firm reveals that many shopping apps give ad networks access to your phone
Black Friday shoppers warned of fake deals as massive WhatsApp data apparently went on sale
Here's what the Android Central team bought for Cyber Monday
SPONSORS
Rocket Money: Visit RocketMoney.com/ACP to learn more about managing your subscriptions.
