What you need to know
- Patapon 2 Remastered was first announced back at PlayStation Experience 2017.
- It's a full 4K remaster of the original game.
- Patapon 2 Remastered is now set to come to PlayStation 4 on January 30.
- It'll be $14.99 USD.
After first being announced at PlayStation Experience 2017, Patapon 2 is finally coming to PlayStation 4. As detailed on PlayStation Blog, Patapon 2 Remastered includes over 30 levels for players to explore in a full 4K remaster (on PlayStation 4 Pro) of the original game. You can check out a quick look at the gameplay below.
Pata pata pata pon 🎶— PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 27, 2020
Patapon 2 comes to PS4 January 30! https://t.co/AGLyJ6Yqco pic.twitter.com/tmHzspd1Kb
Patapon is a series of 2D rythym games that were originally developed for the PSP. In addition to getting a good beat going, they also involve a high amount of strategy. Correct timing for the drumbeats is just as important as decking out the troops with weapons and carefully forming them up for battle. Patapon 2 has the Patapon tribe (basically a race of angry eyeballs) washed up and stranded on a mysterious island with unknown threats, bosses and friends.
If you're unfamiliar with the series, you can start with Patapon Remastered, a remaster of the first game that was released back in 2017. Patapon 2 Remastered is set to release on January 30 and it will be $14.99 USD when it arrives on the PlayStation Store. With the release of Patapon 2 Remastered now impending, hopefully players don't have to wait as long for the not yet announced Patapon 3 Remastered.
