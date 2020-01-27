After first being announced at PlayStation Experience 2017, Patapon 2 is finally coming to PlayStation 4. As detailed on PlayStation Blog, Patapon 2 Remastered includes over 30 levels for players to explore in a full 4K remaster (on PlayStation 4 Pro) of the original game. You can check out a quick look at the gameplay below.

Pata pata pata pon 🎶



Patapon is a series of 2D rythym games that were originally developed for the PSP. In addition to getting a good beat going, they also involve a high amount of strategy. Correct timing for the drumbeats is just as important as decking out the troops with weapons and carefully forming them up for battle. Patapon 2 has the Patapon tribe (basically a race of angry eyeballs) washed up and stranded on a mysterious island with unknown threats, bosses and friends.

If you're unfamiliar with the series, you can start with Patapon Remastered, a remaster of the first game that was released back in 2017. Patapon 2 Remastered is set to release on January 30 and it will be $14.99 USD when it arrives on the PlayStation Store. With the release of Patapon 2 Remastered now impending, hopefully players don't have to wait as long for the not yet announced Patapon 3 Remastered.