Square Enix confirmed today that the release date for Outriders has been pushed back from the original Holiday 2020 target. Outriders is now set to release on February 2, 2021. The developers confirmed this delay has been primarily due to working from home because of the ongoing pandemic, which required moving it back a bit.

Additionally, Square Enix confirmed that players on all platforms will be able to squad up together, as Outriders supports full cross-play. You can check out the release date trailer for Outriders below.