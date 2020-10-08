What you need to know
- Outriders was originally scheduled to arrive at some point in Holiday 2020.
- Today, Square Enix revealed Outriders is being delayed to February 2, 2021.
- Square Enix also shared that Outriders supports full cross-play across all platforms.
Square Enix confirmed today that the release date for Outriders has been pushed back from the original Holiday 2020 target. Outriders is now set to release on February 2, 2021. The developers confirmed this delay has been primarily due to working from home because of the ongoing pandemic, which required moving it back a bit.
Additionally, Square Enix confirmed that players on all platforms will be able to squad up together, as Outriders supports full cross-play. You can check out the release date trailer for Outriders below.
In the leadup to the game's release, People Can Fly has shared more about the different classes available in-game, such as the Technomancer. People Can Fly is also working on an additional AAA next-gen game and has opened a fifth studio to begin this work.
When Outriders arrives, it'll be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, PS4, PS5, while it'll come to Stadia at a later unspecified date. Outriders supports a free upgrade on PS5 and Smart Delivery on Xbox, so you'll get the next-generation version for free whenever you decide to upgrade, regardless of what console you're playing on.
Sci-Fi Meets Savagery
Outriders
Outriders embraces the looter shooter formula in a three-player cooperative setting, exploring classed-based role-playing to augment its unrestrained combat. While headed to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC this holiday, it's also among Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 launch libraries.
