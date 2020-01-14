Killer flagship OnePlus 7T Still one of the best deals around Even with the new OnePlus 8 lineup looming on the horizon, the OnePlus 7T continues to be one heck of an Android phone. Between its 90Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855+ processor, and triple camera setup, the 7T delivers an insane amount of value at a price you just can't argue with. $599 at OnePlus

There will be three models — regular, Lite, and Pro

Typically, OnePlus releases one phone at a time — one in the first half of the year and another in the second half. Last year, the company shook things up by releasing the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro at the same time. This year, we're expecting a OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Lite, and OnePlus 8 Pro. Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before As the names suggest, there's a pretty clear order of how these phones will coexist with each other. The OnePlus 8 is expected to be the middle child, offering the flagship OnePlus experience while cutting a feature or two from the highest-end OnePlus 8 Pro to keep costs low. Then, with the OnePlus 8 Lite, we'll get a slightly lower-end smartphone in favor of the smallest possible price. This is a strategy we've seen from the likes of Samsung and Apple with great success, so it makes sense for OnePlus to also follow suit. That said, if OnePlus is committing to this three-phone release, it'll be interesting to see if we still get three more OnePlus 8T devices in the second half of 2020. Here's what the phones look like

Now that we've talked about OnePlus's release strategy for the OnePlus 8, let's take a look at the designs we're expecting for all three phones — starting first with the OnePlus 8 Lite. On the front of the 8 Lite, we're met with a flat display (similar to the 7T) that has a centered hole-punch cutout at the top for the single front-facing camera. Flipping the phone over, the left-mounted camera bump houses two lenses and an LED flash. There's also a time-of-flight sensor next to it. The display of the OnePlus 8 Lite is said to be between 6.4 and 6.5-inches, there's a USB-C port on the bottom, and OnePlus's iconic alert slider remains. Unsurprisingly, there's no 3.5mm headphone jack.

Moving over to the OnePlus 8, we step up to a display with curved edges and a triple-camera setup on the back (though it appears to lack the 8 Lite's ToF sensor). The hole-punch cutout has also moved to the top-left of the display, and the camera housing is centered.

Lastly, the OnePlus 8 Pro looks virtually identical to the OnePlus 8. It has the same curved display, left-mounted hole-punch cutout, and triple-camera system. However, the 8 Pro does benefit from an additional time-of-flight sensor. The renders for the 8 Pro make it look like the phone has a thicker top bezel than the regular OnePlus 8, but we aren't sure if this is legit or just the way the render was created. Flagship specs are expected

If there's one thing that's consistent with OnePlus phones, it's that they're equipped with top-of-the-line specs. This is something OnePlus has done year after year, and it's something we're expecting once again for the OnePlus 8 lineup. Spec details are still pretty light, with this being about all we've been able to piece together so far.

Category OnePlus 8 Lite OnePlus 8 OnePlus 8 Pro Operating System Android 10

OxygenOS Android 10

OxygenOS Android 10

OxygenOS Display 6.4 or 6.5-inch

90Hz or 120Hz 6.5-inch

120Hz 6.5-inch

120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Dimensions 159.2 x 74 x 8.6mm 160.2 x 72.9 x 8.1mm 165.3 x 74.4 x 8.8mm

The jump to a 120Hz refresh rate is quite exciting, and something that OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed for the OnePlus 8. We assume this means it's also coming to the 8 Pro, but it remains unclear if the 8 Lite will pick up the faster refresh rate or stick with 90Hz. Another exciting tidbit is talk of the OnePlus 8 picking up wireless charging. This is a feature that's been sorely missing from all prior OnePlus phones, so we'd be thrilled to see it finally make its way with the 8 lineup. An announcement should be coming soon

For the past two years, OnePlus has announced its first phone releases in May. The OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro were unveiled on May 14, with the OnePlus 6 getting its big announcement on May 16. Based on that and the detail in which the OnePlus 8 lineup has leaked so far, we'd anticipate another May announcement this year. OnePlus also tends to open sales for its phones just a few days after taking the wraps off of them, so we should get both in just a few short months. More price points than ever before

Next, let's talk about price. One of the main draws to OnePlus phones has traditionally been the insanely low prices, but year after year, OnePlus had had a tendency to increase the cost of its phones. OnePlus 5 starting price — $479

OnePlus 6 starting price — $529

OnePlus 7 Pro starting price — $669 See what we mean? We expect the OnePlus 8 Pro to cost around $700, with the 8 and 8 Lite being more affordable. Having three price tiers for customers to choose from should lessen the sting of another price hike for the 8 Pro, but it remains to be seen if OnePlus will sell all three models in the U.S. or not. The only thing we've heard along these lines so far is that the regular OnePlus 8 will be sold on Verizon with support for the carrier's 5G network. The OnePlus 7T is still a great buy

We're undeniably excited to learn more about the entire OnePlus 8 lineup, but that doesn't mean the OnePlus 7T is irrelevant. In fact, if you're shopping for a new Android phone right now, the 7T continues to be one of the best ones you can get. The 7T has a fantastic 90Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ processor, and a triple-rear camera system that works quite well. There's also a healthy 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a reliable 3,800 mAh battery with OnePlus's excellent 30W fast charging. Sure, you could wait a bit longer to see how the OnePlus 8, 8 Lite, and 8 Pro turn out, but you can also pick up a 7T right now and rest assured it'll be a reliable phone for years to come.