What you need to know
- The phone runs 120Hz at with QHD+ 1440p resolution enabled.
- 240Hz touch sampling is also included in the AMOLED display.
- The OnePlus 8 Pro had a special case to keep all but the display hidden for the announcement on April 14.
We've seen plenty of leaked videos of the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro showing off various parts of the device, but in an exclusive hands-on video, YouTuber MKBHD gave us a closer look at the phone's display.
In a Twitter post, Marques goes hands-on with the phone in a video to show off the screen and give his thoughts on it. With the permission of OnePlus, Marques shows that the phone does indeed run at 120Hz as we knew, but also confirms that it can do this while pumping out pixels at 1440p QHD+ with 240Hz touch sampling as well.
Here's my OnePlus 8 Pro 👀— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) April 13, 2020
Stay tuned for the full review: https://t.co/mcJj2dJUan pic.twitter.com/HS4d2zeOMP
While in the settings, we see that the device has either 120Hz or 60Hz refresh rate available, no 90Hz included. The curved AMOLED screen is HDR 10+ and retains the fingerprint reader under the glass, unknown if it is the same sensor as previous models or not. He also comments that this display is "noticeably brighter than last year's phone."
While showing off the OnePlus 8 Pro in the video, it is mostly obscured by a case designed to hide all but the display. We can make out a bright blue finish peeking out of the port cutouts in the case, as well as the camera bump on the back. There's not much left for OnePlus to do but announce the phone tomorrow, April 14. Who's planning to catch the online announcement?
OnePlus 8: Everything you need to know
AC Poll: Which companies do you think are most environmentally friendly?
Earth Day 2020 is right around, and it got us to wondering — which companies do you think are environmentally friendly? Let's chat!
Here's everything we know about the LG G9!
LG consistently releases a new entry in its G-series as its first flagship of each year, and for 2020, we're expecting to get the LG G9. Whether you're interested in specs, price, or something in between, here's everything we know about the phone!
Fitbit Charge 4 review: The best fitness tracker just got better
The Fitbit Charge 3 debuted back in 2018 as one of the best fitness trackers on the market, and now with the Charge 4, Fitbit's taking that same formula and cranking it up to 11.
These are the best OnePlus phones you can buy in 2020
Thinking about joining Team OnePlus but aren't sure which of the company's gadgets is right for you? Let us help you find the perfect OnePlus phone!