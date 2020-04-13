We've seen plenty of leaked videos of the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro showing off various parts of the device, but in an exclusive hands-on video, YouTuber MKBHD gave us a closer look at the phone's display.

In a Twitter post, Marques goes hands-on with the phone in a video to show off the screen and give his thoughts on it. With the permission of OnePlus, Marques shows that the phone does indeed run at 120Hz as we knew, but also confirms that it can do this while pumping out pixels at 1440p QHD+ with 240Hz touch sampling as well.

Here's my OnePlus 8 Pro 👀



Stay tuned for the full review: https://t.co/mcJj2dJUan pic.twitter.com/HS4d2zeOMP — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) April 13, 2020

While in the settings, we see that the device has either 120Hz or 60Hz refresh rate available, no 90Hz included. The curved AMOLED screen is HDR 10+ and retains the fingerprint reader under the glass, unknown if it is the same sensor as previous models or not. He also comments that this display is "noticeably brighter than last year's phone."

While showing off the OnePlus 8 Pro in the video, it is mostly obscured by a case designed to hide all but the display. We can make out a bright blue finish peeking out of the port cutouts in the case, as well as the camera bump on the back. There's not much left for OnePlus to do but announce the phone tomorrow, April 14. Who's planning to catch the online announcement?

OnePlus 8: Everything you need to know