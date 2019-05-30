We've given the OnePlus 7 Pro a lot of praise here on AC lately, and rightfully so. It's the best phone OnePlus has released to-date, and not only that, is one of the best Android phones you can buy right now. Period.

There's a lot of good that comes with the OnePlus 7 Pro, but there's also one aspect of it that could be a turnoff for some users — its size.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is a big, honkin' slab of metal and glass, but looking through the AC forums, this doesn't appear to be that big of an issue.

soma4society

I came from a one plus 6T, and before that a 2016 Moto z play. And for me neither the size nor the weight are a problem. My hands are average I guess, maybe slightly above average as I'm 6'2. But I can't grip a basketball or anything. Honestly I thought the comments about the size/weight issues were overblown. But it really is a subjective matter to begin with. I'd recommend going into a...

JHBThree

Depends on what you're used to. Weight and size wise its very similar to the XS max. Its thicker, taller, and heavier than the S10+. You get used to it, but its definitely on the big/heavy side.

s0070cm

I definitely noticed the extra weight as soon as I took it out of the box, but after a couple days of use, it feels just like any other phone I've had. I also have the S10+ and iPhone XS Max.

Mike-Mike

it is definitely big and heavy. I LOVE the size of the phone, and it is about the same weight as my Note9. however, the weight is jarring when I switch from my Pixel 3a XL to the OnePlus 7 Pro. that being said, once you use it for a little bit you don't notice the weight anymore.

What do you think? Is the OnePlus 7 Pro too big of a phone?

