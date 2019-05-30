We've given the OnePlus 7 Pro a lot of praise here on AC lately, and rightfully so. It's the best phone OnePlus has released to-date, and not only that, is one of the best Android phones you can buy right now. Period.

There's a lot of good that comes with the OnePlus 7 Pro, but there's also one aspect of it that could be a turnoff for some users — its size.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is a big, honkin' slab of metal and glass, but looking through the AC forums, this doesn't appear to be that big of an issue.