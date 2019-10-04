Reliving your memories just got a bit easier for beta users of the OneDrive Android app. The beta version of the app now supports an "On this day" feature that makes it easy to look back at photos and videos taken on the same calendar day in previous years (via WindowsUnited).

Once beta users update the app, the top of the app has an "On this day" section that takes you to a collection of all of your photos and videos taken on the same day in previous years. Facebook has a very similar feature, though that feature relies on content that you've shared on Facebook. This feature might be more useful for users wanting to see a more private memory or for users that don't use Facebook.

The update brings the beta version of the app to version 5.41 and is rolling out now.