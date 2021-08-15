Everybody thinks their dog is the best dog, but they're all right. All of the dogs at Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary may be living out their retirement at their lifetime home in Tennessee, but they've collectively stolen the hearts of millions online. They are, without a doubt, the best dogs, and this lovable group has been immortalized in Old Friends Dog Game by developer Runaway Play.

Source: Android Central

Old Friends Dog Game is a relaxing simulation game that allows players to run their very own senior dog sanctuary, complete with digital doggos based on their real-life counterparts, and forge bonds with them as they learn to trust. In a time where the world is looking pretty dark, this is exactly the kind of game that people need right now.

You'll start off by welcoming Mack to the sanctuary, one of the blind residents who acts as its mascot. By feeding him, giving him belly rubs, and playing with him, you'll unlock more of his story and loyalty. Once you reach level 5, you can then unlock another dog — this time, it's Bagel. For every new dog you get, you rinse and repeat these steps to unlock the next. There's not a lot of depth to it, but this game isn't meant for that. Old Friends Dog Game is meant to enable regular interactions with the dogs throughout the day, even if it's just for maybe 10 minutes at a time.

Getting into a routine by taking care of the dogs and cleaning up around the sanctuary earns you in-game currency called dog coins, which can then be spent on in-game items like food and toys. Particular dogs have their own favorite food and toys, granting more loyalty when you feed and play with them. Leo, for instance, loves to eat donuts, while Mack is more a fan of pupcakes.

To keep the residents extra happy, you can even decorate the indoor and outdoor areas of your sanctuary, with a backyard workshop allowing you to craft new furniture. The dogs tend to track mud across the room, but cleanup is as simple as a quick tap of the screen.

There's no sense of urgency in the game, nor is it difficult. It's exactly what it's meant to be; a relaxing simulation game where you can spend time with the senior dogs millions have fallen in love with. You may never get the chance to pet these dogs in real life, but petting them through the screen is a nice substitute — I'd wager they ask for pats more than my own dog does, and I thought she was needy.