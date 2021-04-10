Oddworld: Soulstorm is the latest entry in the long-running franchise and a reimagining of sorts of Abe's Exoddus from 1998. I wasn't incredibly familiar with the series other than hearing about it in passing, but I do have a soft spot for side-scrolling platformers, so when Sony announced that Soulstorm was launching into PlayStation Plus on PS5, I was eager to try it out. It's... ok.

I've seen several critics more familiar with the series praise Soulstorm's improved platforming, and if that's true, that's actually really concerning to me. I found the platforming in Soulstorm to be rather stiff and janky. Without great precision, I ended up dying all too often when I'd miss a jump or fall off a ledge only to find myself face to face with a Slig. Abe's arms are no match for a gun.

Soulstorm's platforming is apparently an improvement, and that concerns me.

Thankfully, you have various tools at your disposal — water to put out fires, stun mines, flares, etc. — to aid you. Not to mention things like tape that can be used to tie up the Sligs after you knock them out or crafted items like the Bouncy Candy that can be used to hit Sligs from a distance. It took some getting used to the item wheel you have to pull up and how to aim the items themselves without accidentally throwing them, but they became instrumental in progression. I think it'd be near-impossible to complete Soulstorm without them.

The level design is a standout aspect of the game, and I love how everything flows together when you're platforming through a level. The 2.5D environment is meticulously crafted and honestly just looks amazing, even the dark caverns and muddy browns of the opening.