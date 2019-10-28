What you need to know
- NVIDIA's latest Android TV-based Shield streaming devices are now official.
- The new Shield TV and Shield TV Pro come with the Tegra X1+ processor and offer Dolby Vision as well as Dolby Atmos support.
- While the new Shield TV is priced at $150, the Shield TV Pro is available for $200.
NVIDIA today introduced its newest streaming media players based on the Android TV platform – Shield TV and Shield TV Pro. The new Shield devices are powered by the new Tegra X1+ processor, which NVIDIA claims is 25% faster than its predecessor.
Thanks to the improved computational power, the new Shield TV and Shield TV Pro use AI to upscale HD video stream into 4K resolution. Both new Shield devices also come with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support.
NVIDIA's smaller Shield TV offers a stealthy design that can easily blend in or simply disappear behind entertainment centers. It ships with an all-new Shield remote and has Google Assistant built-in. Some of its other key features include 2GB of RAM, 8GB storage, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and dual-band Wi-Fi support.
The Shield TV Pro, on the other hand, has been designed for more demanding users. Apart from a sleeker design, you get two USB ports, 3GB of RAM, 16GB storage, and the ability to function as a Plex server.
NVIDIA's new Shield TV and Shield TV Pro are now available for purchase in the U.S., Canada, as well as a few European countries. In the U.S., Shield TV carries a $150 price tag, while the Shield TV Pro is priced at $200.
NVIDIA Shield TV Pro
NVIDIA's Shield TV Pro is a fantastic new media streaming device that has the ability to upscale HD video to 4K with the help of AI in real-time. The new Tegra X1+ processor also brings Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos support for a truly immersive experience. You even get Google Assistant built-in and support for NVIDIA's GeForce NOW game streaming service.
