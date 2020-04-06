Due to recent events, there's a really good chance you're stuck at home right now — whether it be from school or work. As a side effect of that, you're likely using a lot less mobile data with your phone than you usually do. Most of us probably have unlimited or high-allotment data plans. While those are helpful for times when we're away from Wi-Fi and traveling about, it's highly unnecessary when you're in your house 24/7 with plenty of your home network to go around. There's no need to spend more money per month than you need to, so now is a perfect time to consolidate your current wireless plan and look into downgrading it (at least for the time being). See if you can temporarily downgrade your current plan

First thing's first, you'll want to get in touch with your current carrier and make sure you can downgrade your plan without any fees/restrictions. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more One and two-year contracts used to be the norm for wireless plans here in the US, but in recent years, they've essentially been vaporized from existence. None of the current plans from AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon come with contracts of any kind, so you should be fine to switch back and forth between their various offerings at any time. If you've been with your current provider for a few years and are grandfathered into a plan that's no longer offered, you'll want to get in touch with the company and see what the specifics are. Assuming you're free to switch to something else, which you more than likely are, all of the major carriers in the US have options that are worth considering.

AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon all have lower-cost plans that could be a great fit.