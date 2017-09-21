Nokia's first Android flagship will be coming to India next week.

Nokia kicked off its comeback tale by focusing on the budget segment with the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and the Nokia 6, and now the company's first flagship running Android will be making its way to India next week. HMD Global has sent out media invites for the Nokia 8 launch in India, which will take place on September 26.

There's plenty to like in the Nokia 8, including a 5.3-inch Quad HD display, Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, microSD slot, Wi-Fi ac MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, 360-degree sound capture, dual SIM card slots, 3.5mm jack, and a 3090mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0.

Nokia has rekindled its partnership with Zeiss, with the phone featuring a dual 13MP camera setup at the back with imaging sensors tuned by Zeiss. The primary 13MP camera is an RGB sensor, backed by a secondary monochrome sensor. There's also a 13MP camera up front, and Nokia is betting on "bothies" — images taken from the front and rear cameras simultaneously — as the differentiator.

On the software front, Nokia is sticking to a clean approach with the promise of quick updates. The Nokia 8 comes with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, and Nokia is internally working on an Oreo beta, stating that the update will be rolled out publicly when it's "perfect."

As for pricing, the Nokia 8s retails for €599 ($710) in Europe, which comes out to the equivalent of ₹45,900 in India. We'll know more about local pricing and availability next week, but the phone should be debuting at under the ₹50,000 mark in India. In the meantime, what do you think is a fair price for the Nokia 8 in India?