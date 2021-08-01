This Sunday morning, I am hopefully sleeping in my own bed again after three weeks in Texas visiting family and friends. Going home is always fun in seeing what's changed, what hasn't, and what tech support I can do in person instead of over the phone half a continent away. I got some Fredericksburg peaches — which are the best on the continent, sorry, Georgia — I caught up with friends I haven't seen in years, and I got a nice dose of reality when helping my parents with their Android phones and laptops. I have been an Android user since early 2012 and have been writing Android how-to guides since 2014, so I like to think I've got a pretty good grasp on the ins and outs of just about every core Android feature and Google service. But trying to troubleshoot some wonk on my dad's Pixel 3a XL surrounding Quick Settings and his Golf Pad app — which may be one of the worst app UIs I've seen in years — and Google Assistant features on my mother's phone reminded me of an important lesson. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Just because something should be easy to change or fix on Android doesn't actually mean that it is. And after being around for 13 years, it's a problem Android should have solved long ago.

There were a variety of things that needed "fixing" on my parents' Pixels when I came home. My dad was having issues with his flashlight randomly turning on, then once I fixed that, he started having issues with the mobile data turning off randomly. This turned out to be his sweaty pants pocket accidentally tapping Quick Settings while working in the yard or golfing. When I explained what had happened, he asked if there was a way to keep Quick Settings from getting triggered on the lock screen — and there's a way to at least keep some Quick Setting toggles locked when the phone is locked. However, that's only on Samsung phones, and it only applies to the Wi-Fi and Mobile Data toggles. Instead, I had to remove these options from the first page of Quick Settings after looking through the Lock Screen, Security, and Screen Lock settings menus to find no avail.

Thankfully, some fixes are easier. Getting voice dialing set up so he could use Assistant in his non-Android Auto-enabled Silverado was a simple matter of showing him that you press-and-hold the mic button on the steering wheel, then settings Assistant as the default AI service over Alexa. Of course, Assistant doesn't make everything easy. It took digging in four separate sections of the Google and Google Assistant apps to finally re-enable OK Google hotword detection on my mother's phone due to both Assistant being set to the wrong Google account and the settings menu being three different places depending on if you were accessing it from the main Google app, the Google Assistant app, or the Settings app.

I've written Google Assistant how-tos since the Google Now days, and even I had to double-take and remind myself where everything was. And this is my job. When everything changes based on the manufacturer, individual apps, and the yearly changes from new Android versions, mastering Android is like trying to turn a desert into a zen garden. No matter how many times you rake the lines, it's just going to shift again. Even some of the more basic maintenance tasks on Android can require a decoder ring: Want to back up your text messages before you move to a new phone? Well, Android technically backs up SMS already, except they don't do MMS backups unless you're a paying Google One subscriber, so here's the app you need instead and how to use it.

Do you need to turn off tab grouping on Chrome for Android before you lose your mind? You can't even find that in Chrome's settings; you have to go digging in Chrome Flags instead, and the flag involved isn't called tab groups; it's called tab grid.

Even blocking spam and incoming calls on Android can vary depending on who made your phone and which Caller ID or Spam Filtering service your manufacturer uses. And the list goes on. On one hand, this means that help and how-to guides will be in high demand for the foreseeable future, and, thus, my job is secure. On the other, it's hard to try and convince new users — or even current Android users — of Android's ease and quality when so many Android settings, features, and abilities hinge on the user either having enthusiast-level knowledge or a spare device nearby to read the how-to guide.

Source: Andrew Myrick / Android Central