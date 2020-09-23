No Man's Sky is not the same game it was when it debuted to customer and critic whiplash back in 2016, with a flurry of free updates ranging from tiny patches to major overhauls changing pretty much every aspect of the game. The latest update to hit No Man's Sky on every platform it's available for is the Origins Update , which promises to make the universe No Man's Sky inhabits more diverse and interesting to explore, and makes some significant changes. Alongside the launch of this free update, Hello Games is also releasing a new trailer to give players a taste of what they can expect.

The Origins Update adds a lot, much of which may even be kept hidden by Hello Games to allow players to discover for themselves, but here's a quick breakdown of what the update includes:

New planets

Some systems can have multiple stars

Major terrain changes that alter landscapes, with new details and more

A refreshed UI / UX

Far more diversity with life, like fauna and animals, and insects

Better cloud rendering and new weather, like tornadoes, sandstorms and lightning storms

A new biome with marshes

The addition of volcanic mountains, and firestorms

Increased variety with colors

Overhauled teleporters with new interface

Changes to photo mode

New, massive buildings, as well as more smaller buildings

New stories and histories to discover

An infestation threat that has overtaken some planets

Updates to lighting conditions

New effects from storms

Lots of new items and crafting recipes

New settings for visual quality

Portals are now more accessible and can be used more freely

Meteors and meteor showers, which can impact planets

Gravitational anomalies

New planetary encounters

The addition of synthetic life in robots

Updates to creature behaviors and AI

As you can clearly see, the Origins Update is absolutely massive, and definitely deserves your attention of you were looking for a reason to return to No Man's Sky. The update is rolling out now to every platform for free, including Xbox, Playstation, PC, and VR.