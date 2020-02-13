If you have been itching to try Nioh 2 one last time before it's set to release, you're in luck. Team Ninja has announced the Nioh 2 Last Chance Trial, which will begin on February 28 at 12:00 p.m. PT. You won't have long though, as the trial ends on March 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

This demo is a good chance to try out the different Yokai powers at their disposal, as well as learning the attack patterns of gnarly bosses that will happily summon backup spirits for aid. While your progress in the demo isn't going to carry over to the full game, your appearance does, as the full character creator has been included.

If you'd like to learn more about the game, you can check out the story trailer here. Nioh 2 is currently set to be available for PlayStation 4 on March 13, 2020. While the original game did eventually release on PC, we're not currently sure if Nioh 2 will as well. If it does, we'll be sure to cover the announcement. It is also currently unknown if the game will be receiving any PlayStation 5 enhancements.

Nioh 2 for PlayStation 4: Everything you need to know