Nioh 2 Last Chance TrialSource: Team Ninja

What you need to know

  • There's one last demo coming for Nioh 2, in the form of the Last Chance Trial.
  • Players will be able to carry over their character (but not their progress) into the full game.
  • Nioh 2 is set to release on March 13, 2020.
  • You can preorder Nioh 2 for PlayStation 4 on Amazon for $60.

If you have been itching to try Nioh 2 one last time before it's set to release, you're in luck. Team Ninja has announced the Nioh 2 Last Chance Trial, which will begin on February 28 at 12:00 p.m. PT. You won't have long though, as the trial ends on March 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

This demo is a good chance to try out the different Yokai powers at their disposal, as well as learning the attack patterns of gnarly bosses that will happily summon backup spirits for aid. While your progress in the demo isn't going to carry over to the full game, your appearance does, as the full character creator has been included.

Save big with VPN deals from ExpressVPN, NordVPN, Surfshark & more

If you'd like to learn more about the game, you can check out the story trailer here. Nioh 2 is currently set to be available for PlayStation 4 on March 13, 2020. While the original game did eventually release on PC, we're not currently sure if Nioh 2 will as well. If it does, we'll be sure to cover the announcement. It is also currently unknown if the game will be receiving any PlayStation 5 enhancements.

Nioh 2 for PlayStation 4: Everything you need to know

The Yokai await

Nioh 2

Welcome to Japan

Nioh 2 looks to expand on the fast-paced, unrelenting action of the first game from Team Ninja. You'll have to fight your way through monstrous foes set in 16th century Japan, a land torn by war. This time around, you can transform into a monstrous Yokai.

Get More PlayStation

Sony PlayStation

The Jiggle Physics Podcast is new, and it's all about games

Jiggle Physics Art

Every week, the Jiggle Physics podcast brings you the latest news and hot takes from around the games industry with familiar co-hosts and special guests. We cover PlayStation, Nintendo, Xbox, and everything in between.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe on Spotify: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.