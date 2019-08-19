What you need to know
- Wasteland 3 has a new trailer from Inside Xbox at Gamescom 2019.
- The trailer shows the Rangers striking a desperate deal as they make their way through the icy, irradiated wastes.
- Xbox Game Studios has taken over as the publisher, though the game will still come to all platforms, including PlayStation 4.
- Wasteland 3 is currently set to release sometime in Spring 2020.
Wasteland 3 got a new trailer at Inside Xbox for Gamescom 2019. In the trailer, the mood is a far cry from what was seen during E3 2019. There's no humor and shenanigans to be found, instead the mood is desperate and the world perilous. You can check out the new Gamescom 2019 trailer in the video below:
Wasteland 3 is currently set to release sometime in Spring 2020 on all platforms. Xbox Game Studios is now the publisher but PlayStation fans and users on non-Xbox platforms need not be concerned, the game is still coming to all platforms. As with all Xbox Game Studios titles, the Xbox and PC versions of the game will be available through Xbox Game Pass at launch. Preorders are currently unavailable and we'll be sure to update you when that changes.
