What you need to know
- Demon's Souls PS5 remake is a launch title for Sony's new system.
- This infamous FromSoftware title is being remade by Bluepoint Games and Japan Studio.
- There's a new gameplay trailer, giving another look at the different enemies and bosses.
- Demon's Souls is set to release alongside the PS5 on November 12.
The Demon's Souls PS5 remake is easily one of the most-anticipated PS5 launch games and ahead of its release, Bluepoint Games and Japan Studio have shared a new gameplay trailer, showing combat with some of the different bosses. In the new trailer, you can see a knight using weapons like a broadsword, mace, magic and more.
Demon's Souls is set to release alongside the PS5 on November 12 in the U.S, UK, Japan and a few other countries, with a global release on November 19. Other PS5 launch titles include Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.
The remake
Demon's Souls
The one that started it all
If you like Souls-like then you have Demon's Souls to thank. If you want to play this cult classic, you soon will be able to thanks to a PS5 remaster launching with the console. It's available for pre-order now.
Load up
PlayStation Store Gift Card
Easy to stock up
PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes, and more on the PlayStation Store. They also come in a wide variety of denominations and you can stock up for PS5 games.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What's your favorite camera app interface?
Every Android phone comes with its own unique camera app, but which one is truly the best? Here's what our AC forum members think.
Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra will have five rear cameras, says new leak
A new render of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has surfaced online, revealing a penta-camera setup at the rear.
The U.S. is reportedly close to restoring Huawei's global chip supply
According to a report from Financial Times, the U.S. Department of Commerce will soon grant licenses to chipmakers to resume the supply of components for use in Huawei’s mobile devices.
Replace your PlayStation Blu-ray player with these 4K UHD Blu-ray players
While the specs and price of the PlayStation 5 Digitel Edition make it tempting, what can you do with all your 4K UHD Blurays? Buy a player, that's what.