  • Demon's Souls PS5 remake is a launch title for Sony's new system.
  • This infamous FromSoftware title is being remade by Bluepoint Games and Japan Studio.
  • There's a new gameplay trailer, giving another look at the different enemies and bosses.
  • Demon's Souls is set to release alongside the PS5 on November 12.

The Demon's Souls PS5 remake is easily one of the most-anticipated PS5 launch games and ahead of its release, Bluepoint Games and Japan Studio have shared a new gameplay trailer, showing combat with some of the different bosses. In the new trailer, you can see a knight using weapons like a broadsword, mace, magic and more.

Demon's Souls is set to release alongside the PS5 on November 12 in the U.S, UK, Japan and a few other countries, with a global release on November 19. Other PS5 launch titles include Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

