What you need to know
- Netflix is giving Android users in Kenya a chance to watch some of its shows for free.
- In addition to access to many of Netflix's popular series and films, the new free plan also lets users enjoy personalized recommendations.
- The free plan will roll out to users in Kenya over the next few weeks.
Netflix has introduced a new free plan in Kenya, allowing Android users in the country to watch some of its most popular shows for free.
While Netflix did make some of its content free to watch for a limited time last year, this is the first time that the streaming giant has introduced a free tier.
The new plan doesn't require users to provide any payment information when signing up. Users only have to enter their email and confirm that they are 18 or over. Although the free plan doesn't provide access to everything that's available on Netflix, it does allow users to enjoy Netflix's personalized recommendations, parental controls, and profiles on the best Android phones.
Netflix is hoping that users who try out its free plan will upgrade to a paid subscription to enjoy its full catalog. The free plan will be rolling out in the country over the next few weeks. There's no word on whether the new plan will be launched in markets outside Kenya.
Back in July, Netflix reported that it added just 1.5 million new subscribers in the second quarter of 2021. Besides promotions such as the new free tier in Kenya, Netflix is also banking on gaming to lure new subscribers.
The company's first VR game, Eden Unearthed, was released earlier this week. It is based on the Netflix original show Eden that premiered on the platform earlier this year.
