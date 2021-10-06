Google Nest and Amazon's Ring have announced new seasonal themes and customizations for some of the best doorbell cameras just in time for Halloween, giving your guests creepy greetings and chimes the next time they knock.

New eerie ringtones such as an evil laugh, skeleton dance, spooky raven, boooo ghost, howling werewolf, and cackling witch are among this year's Halloween-themed features from Nest. These ringtones are available on the Nest Doorbell (wired) and Nest Doorbell (battery) even without a Nest Aware subscription from October 1 to November 1.

You can also see who comes to your door by viewing the doorbell's feed, which is streamed through your Nest display. Simultaneously, your Nest Doorbell will emit a Halloween ringtone through your Nest speakers. If you want to entertain your guests or give trick-or-treaters goosebumps, simply say "Hey Google, let's get spooky" to your Google Nest speaker or display, and it will play a playlist of creepy songs for an hour.

The new ringtones, like the seasonal ringtones Nest has offered in previous years, are set to disappear after Halloween, leaving you with the default tone. Google, on the other hand, promised to release more seasonal ringtones in November for Thanksgiving and in December for the Yuletide season. You can enable the ringtones by going to the Nest Doorbell (battery) settings in the Google Home app or the Nest Doorbell (wired) settings in the Nest app.