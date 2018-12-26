Smart lights work overtime to convince you that you get more function than form. You can change the color to the exact hue you want, have them turn on and off as you see fit, and even connect to other tech in your home to convince people you're home when you're not. These aren't just lights, they're making your house safer and you basically never need to replace them! Here's the thing: smart lights are fun, and that part doesn't get talked about enough because then they become frivolous things you have to pay extra for. It's why I love the Nanoleaf lights so much, there's no real way to hide the fun parts of these lights. The original Aurora panels are functional, but they're also just plain cool. And Nanoleaf continued to update them over time to do even better things, like interact with music and be remotely controlled with something other than your phone. I love using them for work, but I love using them even more for fun.

Now Nanoleaf is back with new lights, called Canvas. In many ways, these lights take all of the things Nanoleaf has learned over the last two years and pushed the envelope even further. The end result is lights that aren't just functional and fun but invite you to completely rethink lighting in every square inch of your house.

Light my world Nanoleaf Canvas Smart lights unlike any other. Is it art, or is it light? With Nanoleaf, it's a little bit of both, and these panels make it possible for you to connect squares of light into something clever and functional and powerful all at once. $250 at Home Depot

Pros: Solid app experience

Touch-friendly panels

Great light production

Standalone functionality if desired

So. Damn. Cool. Cons: No physical integration with other Nanoleaf products

Multiple power adapters needed for larger installations Nanoleaf Canvas What I like

If you've been following Nanoleaf, here's what you need to know. Canvas is a smaller, square version of Aurora (which are triangular), only the music features are built in, the power cable is improved, and every panel is touch-sensitive. And yeah, that is exactly as awesome as it sounds. For the rest of us, Nanoleaf Canvas lights are a series of interconnecting square panels with LEDs running through the panels. These squares connect with a set of tabs that insert into every side of the square, so you can assemble the light panels in any pattern you want. As long as all of the panels are connected by one of these special tabs, you're good to go. The power cord is made from one of these tabs, so you can insert it into any of the panels and power the entire array. Nanoleaf says Canvas supports up to 256 panels right now, but you'd need multiple power cords to drive that many panels. Fortunately, the cord is very easy to hide, so you can set them up basically anywhere. Canvas, like Aurora before, it, is primarily controlled through the Nanoleaf app. You can set up colors, patterns, animations, and timers through the app. It also connects to Google Assistant, if you'd like to control the lights with your voice. But if you'd rather not use your voice or the app, you can just reach out and touch the panels themselves. One of the Canvas panels in the box has a small array of symbols on it. Through these, you can power the lights on and off, cycle through pre-loaded themes, enable music sync, and control the brightness. In fact, according to Nanoleaf, you can run these lights without ever pairing them to an app or connecting them to the internet. The local hardware features are entirely self-contained. It's not difficult to imagine a workspace where Canvas has effectively replaced the traditional ceiling tube lights. But it's not just that one control panel with touch features — every panel on a Canvas is touch-friendly. And that's where these lights go from being cool as heck to absolutely amazing. If you have an animated color pattern running on Canvas, touching a panel will change the direction of the lights to focus on that square. If you have music sync running on the lights, touching a panel changes the focal point of the animations to where you touched. This interaction completely changes the way these lights works, and makes it easy to turn the experience into something personal. Through these interactions, the Nanoleaf team have even assembled a few basic games to play on the lights. There's a version of Whack-A-Mole that is absolutely incredible if you have your Canvas lights spread out on a wall, and It's something I love sharing with others.

Oh, and before I forget, these are also pretty good at being, you know, lights. The starter kit includes nine panels, which work together to produce roughly as much light in my living room as a pair of Philips Hue lights. Because the light panels are fixed to a wall or ceiling and are only producing light in one direction, you have to visualize the light a bit more like a flood light than you would a light bulb. But with that comes a desire to mount them on the ceiling. In fact, it's not difficult to imagine a workspace where Canvas has effectively replaced the traditional ceiling fixture or fluorescent lights. Nanoleaf Canvas What I don't like