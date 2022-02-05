A while back we heard that a handful of countries advised their respective Olympic teams to leave all personal electronics at home and use a "burner phone" while in Bejing. This was, of course, done because of concerns about the Chinese government's heavy hand with the internet and all electronic communications. Sometimes, Big Brother really is watching. It turns out that this advice was pretty solid, as researchers have torn apart the Android and iOS versions of the MY2022 app — which is required to be used by all Olympians — and found some really interesting things. Not the good kind of interesting, either. After reverse engineering all of the #Beijing2022 #spyware app for @Apple #ios and @Google #Android

I can definitively say all Olympian audio is being collected, analyzed and saved on Chinese servers using tech from USA blacklisted AI firm @iflytek1999 https://t.co/9wX1sP8PZP pic.twitter.com/hdIfiKX37m — Jonathan Scott (@jonathandata1) January 26, 2022 There is a lot to process in this Twitter thread, and none of it is good. Taken at face value, the code for the app on both platforms shows: The app takes full control of the microphone

The app forces itself into the foreground so Android users won't get a notification that it is running

The app can collect audio at any time

collect audio at any time The app sends audio files to servers located in mainland China

The collected audio is processed by Chinese AI firm iFLYTEK, which has been blacklisted in the U.S. over security concerns

Users of Chinese brand phones from Huawei, Xiaomi, Vivo, Meizu, and Oppo devices also send data back to the manufacturer through the app Yikes! This doesn't give an air of confidence about using the app that China forces athletes to install on their phones if they wish to participate in the 2022 Winter Games. It's also worth noting that both Apple and Google have done a lot of work to make sure applications can't do any of this. Still, no type of security protection is ever foolproof and this is a great example. I've tried to find someone in Bejing with an Android 12 phone to see if the microphone indicators are active, but I'm not very well connected in the Olympian crowd. If you are, please take a moment to help out.

It's very important to point out the things that are 100% happening from the things that could happen. We know the audio is being processed by a firm the U.S. claims is working for the Chinese Communist Party government. It's also a Chinese startup with offices located in China. We also know that the app is forcing its way into the foreground. If you're not aware, that means the app runs as if it is being displayed on your screen, even if it's not. It's not a great practice, but the ability is there on Android and iOS because sometimes it's a necessary evil. We know that the audio, once captured, is sent to a server located in China. This makes perfect sense — a Chinese firm is doing the processing, and Chinese companies all have servers located in China. This isn't a great thing, but it is an expected thing.