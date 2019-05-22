There's always been something uniquely appealing about action cameras, even if the image quality isn't quite up to par with DSLRs and mirrorless cameras. Maybe it's the compact size, or the ease of use. Or how you can mount them to just about anything and get shots that are virtually impossible with other cameras.

No matter the specific appeal, I know that after watching MrMobile's first impressions video of DJI's breakthrough new action camera, the Osmo Action, I absolutely want one.

The last time I used a GoPro, unquestionably the most ubiquitous action camera, I had rented a few Hero5 Blacks for a freelance live band shoot. While there were definitely some things I wasn't crazy about (battery life was unremarkable, and the Wi-Fi connection for monitoring my video feeds was finicky at best), I loved being able to mount two cameras over the drummer and one above the crowd for some interesting perspectives I wasn't able to capture handheld.