The Moto Z2 Force made its debut over six months ago, and the phone is now finally launching in India for ₹34,999 ($546). The first-gen Moto Z Force never made it to India, making this the first time Motorola's ShatterShield tech is available to customers in the country.

As a refresher, ShatterShield is a thin film that is applied to the Moto Z2 Force's display, making it immune to drops and tumbles. Motorola even offers a comprehensive four-year warranty against screen breakage resulting from falls. The screen itself is a 5.5-inch QHD P-OLED panel, and while there's nothing wrong with the display itself, the fact that it is a 16:9 panel makes it a non-starter in the country. With even budget phones switching to the 18:9 form factor, the Z2 Force will have trouble attracting buyers. That said, there are a few areas where the device excels: powered by a Snapdragon 835 and offering 6GB of RAM under the hood, the Z2 Force is one of the fastest phones I've used. With a thickness of just 6.1mm, it is also one of the thinnest. Because of the svelte profile, Motorola had to get rid of the 3.5mm jack, so you'll have to use Bluetooth audio or choose the dongle life if you're interested in connecting your wired audio gear. Motorola offers the Z2 Force with 4GB of RAM in North American markets, but in India the standard variant comes with 6GB of RAM. The powerful hardware combined with the bloat-free user interface puts the Z2 Force on par with the Pixels when it comes to sheer performance, and Motorola's thoughtful additions with Moto Display and Moto Voice augment the user experience.