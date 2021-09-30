What you need to know The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra gets leaked in the latest Mobvoi app update.

The update reveals upcoming health features for the smartwatch.

Other TicWatch models are also revealed in the update, although not much is known at this point.

Following the release of the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches, Mobvoi is also planning to follow up with its own next-gen devices, according to the latest leaks. XDA-Developers has dug into the code for the latest update to the Mobvoi app and spotted references to the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, along with a few other unreleased devices including the TicWatch GHT+ and GHT Pro. The code references new health features that we can probably expect on at least one of these upcoming smartwatches. These features include ArtyAge (Arterial Age), which "helps determine the actual biological age of your heart," TruHR to give "accurate, medical-grade, beat-to-beat heart rate measurements," eCap (Exercise Capacity) to measures exercise endurance, and HSX to measure the load on the heart due to hardening arteries. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more