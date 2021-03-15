Some may say that the Microsoft Surface Duo has been a flop, while others continue to rave about having two separate screens working in tandem. Plus, the Duo has a unique design that looks pretty darn good, and fits right in with the rest of the Surface line of products. It seems that Microsoft won't be giving up easily as it re-entered the smartphone market last year, as Windows Latest claims that the Surface Duo 2 is in the works.

The original Surface Duo was introduced all the way back in October of 2019, but was not actually made available for purchase until September of 2020. This meant that the Duo was already way behind the curve of the ultra-fast pace of the smartphone market with its Snapdragon 855, 6GB of RAM, and middling camera.

That could all be changing, as Microsoft has been working on the Surface Duo 2 since September, in anticipation of a Fall 2021 launch. There aren't specifics as to what the specs for the Duo 2 may look like, however, we can expect a much-faster processor than the 855, along with the likely-inclusion of 5G connectivity. Microsoft is also expected to improve the camera system, while likely keeping the same general design of the current iteration.