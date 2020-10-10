What you need to know
- Visual Studio Code is a free, open source code editor from Microsoft.
- It's available cross-platform on Linux and Mac, and also Chromebooks that support Linux apps.
- Official ARM support for Linux now brings the application to ARM based Chromebooks, Linux machines like the PineBook Pro and the Raspberry Pi.
Microsoft Visual Studio Code is one of the most popular pieces of programming software on the planet, in part because it's available on any plaform a developer might want to use it on. At least, mostly. One missing piece was ARM support for Linux devices, but with the latest update, 1.50, that's been rectified.
It may sound like small news on the face of it, but this has two potentially huge applications. The first is the Raspberry Pi. While hardly the first choice in hardware for intensive software development, the Pi runs an ARM CPU and Linux and now it can run Visual Studio Code. The Raspberry Pi 4 is also a pretty potent little machine in its own right, with up to 8GB of RAM now on offer, but Visual Studio Code also makes it extremely easy to leverage remote machines for more intensive workloads.
The other big application is ARM Chromebooks such as the Lenovo Chromebook Duet. It's been possible to install Visual Studio Code on Chromebooks with Linux support for some time, but ARM-powered devices have been lacking. Now it's officially a thing, downloading the ARM installer from the Visual Studio Code downloads page will get the job done.
The same applies as to the Raspberry Pi, too. Generally speaking ARM-based Chromebooks, or even laptops like the Pinebook Pro aren't going to cut the mustard for intensive workloads, but Visual Studio Code needs only a simple extension installed to leverage a more powerful, remote machine you may have access to.
Visual Studio Code
One of the most powerful and popular code editors there is now supports even more devices with the addition of ARM64 support for Linux.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: The beauty of the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 is dulled by its price
There are few laptops to cross my desk that I miss more than last summer's ASUS Chromebook Flip C434. Its successor, the C436, aims higher than the C434, and to most users, it will miss the mark.
Meet our new favorite affordable Chromebook: the Lenovo C340-11
Want a Chromebook that looks good, can keep up with you when you’re in the middle of a manic Monday morning shift, and will last for years to come? Meet the new best Chromebook: the Lenovo C340.
Google Assistant is now more important than your Android phone ever will be
Google Assistant is becoming the cornerstone of the ambitious move towards ambient computing.
Use a satisfying mechanical keyboard on your Chromebook instead!
Typing for hours on end on a slim Chromebook keyboard is OK, but why settle for that when you could be gliding across satisfyingly smooth mechanical keys instead? When you're at home or at the office, mechanical keyboards are what you and your Chromebook deserve!