Microsoft News now lets you save articles for later on Android and iOS

The Microsoft News app for Android and iOS picked up a small, but handy update this week. Now you'll be able to save articles to read later if you're in a rush and something piques your interest. The feature is rolling out to everyone on iOS now and is available in beta on Android (via MSPU ).

Using the feature is a straightforward process. If you spot a story you want to save, you can tap the ellipses icon next to it and select "save." You can then access your full list of saved stories at any time from the settings portion of the app.

You can grab the latest version of Microsoft News for iOS now to try saving stories. If you're on Android, you'll have to opt in to test the beta version of the app on Google Play for now.

