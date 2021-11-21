MediaTek is leveraging its newfound position as the dominant chipmaker in a big way with the announcement of the new Dimensity 9000. This is great news because of how the mobile device chip market looks and functions — a company needs to sell great chips that power devices we want to use for us to really care. Unfortunately, that's a spot where MediaTek has struggled. On paper, the new TSMC 4N chip boasts some amazing specs. In multi-core and GPU performance, it equals Apple's offerings. When it comes to the NPU and ML capabilities, it beats Google's Tensor. In raw power and efficiency, it blows away everything we've seen from Qualcomm and Samsung. While everyone expected to see big gains from MediaTek's current lineup, nobody expected this. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Until we see it in action, slides with words like first, best, and fastest are all we have. Let's assume all the claims are valid, and the Dimensity 9000 is every bit as good as MediaTek claims it to be. Is this the final measure of "success" that puts MediaTek on equal footing with Qualcomm and Samsung when it comes to the chip that powers the best Android phones? Not really. There are a few other things the Dimensity will need to pull off if MediaTek wants to become a true leader in the mobile device chip world. Support

This feels like I'm trying to spin a broken record. Yet support for both short and long term is the most important thing a component maker can offer. It matters even more when you're talking about a component like the SoC, which is what powers everything a device is capable of doing. We deserve phones that are supported as long as the parts will last. Everyone loves to compare things to the auto industry, so let's do just that. Do you want to buy a new car from General Motors knowing that the company is unable to provide technical support and customer care for more than just a few years because it has no control over the parts it used to build one? Because that's exactly how your smartphone works when it comes to support. Some of the most popular phones in North America are built by Samsung but powered by Qualcomm. Samsung is only able to offer core software support because Qualcomm provides it to them. Once the support contract between Qualcomm and Samsung expires, Samsung's ability to fix flaws or provide meaningful updates is greatly diminished. An expensive product like a $1,000 smartphone needs to be adequately supported for the physical lifespan of the parts used to build it. Of course, no company offers this (not even Apple) because those companies want you to buy new products. But they also want you to be happy customers, so a middle ground is needed. MediaTek could offer to extend the support period for the Dimensity line, and doing so would mean a lot to consumers. Compliance

Part of building a great product is complying with licensing agreements, and MediaTek has traditionally been a big believer in dragging its heels here. A smartphone chip does nothing without firmware support or driver support, or documentation. Companies that spend absurd amounts of money on R&D hate being compliant in these areas because it seems like a way to give away the secrets behind how a product works. It really doesn't — I'm not going to be able to build a Dimensity 9000 clone in my workshop because MediaTek complies with the GPL, and Qualcomm already knows how it works. Build it. Document it. Share it. Not complying with licensing requirements does cause real issues, though. Imagine that a company builds a gizmo that plugs into your phone, and you really want it, only to find out once you purchased it that it doesn't work with your phone. Or imagine if Google showed off an amazing new feature then said it works on every phone except for the model you own. Both these things could happen because a company doesn't properly comply and document. It's easy to say this only matters to nerds who want to put custom software on their Android phones, but that's simply not true. MediaTek could do an about-face and proactively comply, which may cause a ripple effect. In the end, most users would only know that phone model XYZ is really good because so many things just work, and it gets so many new features. Keep the momentum