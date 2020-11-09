What you need to know
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is a PS5 version of the 2018 PS4 title.
- Initially, Insomniac Games stated that players would not be able to transfer their PS4 saves to the PS5 game.
- Insomniac shared today that following an update in November, players will be able to transfer saves.
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is only available in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition.
When Insomniac Games and PlayStation initially revealed Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered for the PS5, it was with the news that players wouldn't be able to transfer their PS4 saves to the PS5 game. That changed today, as Insomniac shared that with an update in November, players will be able to carry their saves forward.
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is only available with Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition. If you buy the regular version, you can then pay an upgrade fee later on. The games are set to release on November 12 as PS5 launch titles. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is also available on PS4 but you can upgrade to the PS5 version and carry your save over at no extra cost.
In our review of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, editor Russell Holly stated that this new title had everything players loved about the first one alongside improved gameplay and a new story — and a new list of suits to collect too.
Ultimate Spidey
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition
Ready for launch
The Ultimate Launch Edition of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales includes the base game and a remaster of Marvel's Spider-Man with full ray-tracing and 60 FPS performance mode.
