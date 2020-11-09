When Insomniac Games and PlayStation initially revealed Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered for the PS5, it was with the news that players wouldn't be able to transfer their PS4 saves to the PS5 game. That changed today, as Insomniac shared that with an update in November, players will be able to carry their saves forward.

We have heard you - in an upcoming update for #SpiderManPS4, we will add the ability to export your save to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. This update will also add the three new suits from Remastered to the PS4 game. We expect to bring you this update around Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/EqoKnto3FV — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) November 9, 2020

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is only available with Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition. If you buy the regular version, you can then pay an upgrade fee later on. The games are set to release on November 12 as PS5 launch titles. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is also available on PS4 but you can upgrade to the PS5 version and carry your save over at no extra cost.

In our review of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, editor Russell Holly stated that this new title had everything players loved about the first one alongside improved gameplay and a new story — and a new list of suits to collect too.