Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales was shown off at today's PS5 games showcase, and it looked sufficiently stunning. In addition, it was revealed that Spider-Man: Miles Morales will release on November 12 in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. It will launch on November 19 for everyone else.

Miles has his work cut out for him as he follows in Peter's footsteps, taking on the Spider-Man mantle. The demo shown sees Miles save a number of civilians from a collapsing bridge after fighting some bad guys. In a scene reminiscent of Homecoming, he tries to pull the bridge together with his webs.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales features a 4K 60FPS performance mode, as well as ray-traced puddles. It's a smaller game than the 2018 title Marvel's Spider-Man, as it focuses on Miles starting to understand and use his powers.