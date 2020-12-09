Here they are! Shop all of Amazon's Holiday Deals starting now

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Best of both worlds

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales gets performance mode with ray-tracing and 60 FPS

If you want 60 FPS gameplay alongside ray-tracing, you no longer have to choose.
Samuel Tolbert

Marvels Spider Man Miles Morales Venom BlastSource: Sony Interactive Entertainment

What you need to know

  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales originally featured two gameplay modes: one with ray-tracing, one with 60 FPS support.
  • Insomniac Games has now provided a third mode with lower resolution, 60 FPS and ray-tracing.
  • The developers are looking into providing this mode as an option in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.

At launch, Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales had two different modes available on PS5. Performance mode targeted dynamic 4K at 60 FPS, while the visuals mode allowed 4K with ray-tracing, with a drop to 30 FPS. Now, Insomniac Games has added an additional option, lowering resolution, texture quality and crowd density to achieve 60 FPS and ray-tracing.

James Stevenson, community director at Insomniac Games, confirmed the news on Twitter:

You'll have the option of selecting this third mode once you update your game with the latest patch. In a follow-up tweet, Stevenson hinted that Insomniac might be bringing this mode as an option in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

In our review, editor Russell Holly said that Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is "...everything you love about the first game, with an incredible new story and loads of improved gameplay mechanics." It's currently available on PS5 and PS4.

It's your boy Miles

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

A different kind of Spider-Man

Insomniac Games captured the hearts of players everywhere with its forray into the Marvel universe with Spider-Man for the PS4. This sequel isn't a full-fledged game, but you'll get to play as Miles Morales, who gained his spider powers at the end of the first game, and save New York.

PlayStation 5

Main

PlayStation 5

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Samuel Tolbert

Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, specifically focusing on PlayStation on Android Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.