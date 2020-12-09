At launch, Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales had two different modes available on PS5. Performance mode targeted dynamic 4K at 60 FPS, while the visuals mode allowed 4K with ray-tracing, with a drop to 30 FPS. Now, Insomniac Games has added an additional option, lowering resolution, texture quality and crowd density to achieve 60 FPS and ray-tracing.

James Stevenson, community director at Insomniac Games, confirmed the news on Twitter:

Yes. We now have a 60fps AND ray-tracing mode! Woo! @dark1x https://t.co/BsLQJZYKS7 — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) December 9, 2020

You'll have the option of selecting this third mode once you update your game with the latest patch. In a follow-up tweet, Stevenson hinted that Insomniac might be bringing this mode as an option in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.

In our review, editor Russell Holly said that Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is "...everything you love about the first game, with an incredible new story and loads of improved gameplay mechanics." It's currently available on PS5 and PS4.