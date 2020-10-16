In an blog post giving players a State of the Game update on Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics revealed that the next-generation upgrade for Marvel's Avengers is being delayed into 2021. Players will have to wait for the improvements planned for the PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions.

Crystal Dynamics is continuing to add new features and quality-of-life improvements, though there's still a long list of bugs and other issues being reported. Additionally, while Kate Bishop is still the first post-launch hero, her update will no longer be arriving in October, though it's still slated for later this year, followed by Hawkeye in 2021. Marvel's Avengers was the best-selling game of September 2020 in the U.S, per NPD.

Whenever this upgrade does arrive, it'll be free for players on Xbox and PlayStation. It's bringing reduced load times, a 4K 60 FPS performance mode and more. Players will be able to transfer saves to the new consoles while still playing with friends on the prior system. We'll be sure to share an update when an exact date for this upgrade is announced.