Developer Netmarble announced the upcoming Marvel Future Revolution at PAX East, the follow-up to its successful Marvel Future Fight. This time, players will be able to explore an open world using one of four popular Marvel heroes — wearing a variety of fun and weird costumes — as they battle some of their nemeses. Full details are sparse at the moment, but we do know a little bit about what you can expect.
Mobile open-world Marvel
Marvel Future Revolution
Check out those costumes
Marvel and Netmarble have teamed up again to bring an all-new adventure to mobile. This time, take up the mantle of one of four heroes and battle supervillains in an open-world environment.
Development and reveal
Marvel Future Revolution is a collaboration between Netmarble and Marvel that was announced at PAX East 2020. The two have combined to create an open-world mobile game. Future Revolution is actually the first open-world Marvel game on mobile.
The announcement dropped via a trailer which showed off the game's premise, some of the setting, and the available heroes. A few other trailers have since appeared, including one highlighting some of the game's villains and the alternate hero costumes that will be available (including Captain America in a Hydra getup — yikes).
Story and setting
Written by Marvel's own Marc Sumerak, Future Revolution takes place on what's being called the Primary Earth, the place where multiple universes converged. With this convergence comes multiverse variants of superheroes, who gather together to form the Omega Flight collective.
With heroes, however, come villains. Right now, we know that we'll be battling Green Goblin, Red Goblin, Red Skull, Baron Maredo, and M.O.D.O.K. It's up to us as members of Omega Flight to figure out what these supervillains are up to and put a stop to it before it's too late.
Gameplay design
We don't know much about gameplay so far. The trailers have shown off in-game footage, but no gameplay itself. This being mobile, we'll likely see the typical control scheme of "joystick" on the left side of the screen and action buttons on the right.
Release date
Once again, we don't know what to expect here. If I had to guess, I'd say we'll hear more information later this year on when we can expect to get our hands on Future Revolution. It's worth keeping up with the Twitter account or subscribing to the newsletter if you're up for knowing all the latest info as it happens.
Your thoughts
What do you think of Marvel Future Revolution so far? Are you looking forward to getting some more information? I have some of my own reservations, but I'll keep them to myself until we know more about gameplay and monetization.
We'll be sure to update this article when we learn more. For now, check out the trailers here in this post to get yourself excited for future news. Remember, it's not a fight, it's a revolution.
Mobile open-world Marvel
Marvel Future Revolution
Check out those costumes
Marvel and Netmarble have teamed up again to bring an all-new adventure to mobile. This time, take up the mantle of one of four heroes and battle supervillains in an open-world environment.
Your MediaTek-powered Android devices may be at risk
Android devices from Amazon, Nokia, LG and more are affected and need the March 2020 security patch or a fix from the device-maker itself.
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will reportedly be announced next month
OnePlus' next flagship phones could be here as soon as next month..
The Google Play Store is getting a dark theme toggle
You may soon be able to switch between dark and light modes on the Play Store app with a dedicated theme toggle.
These are the best gamepads for Samsung Galaxy phones
As we wait for Samsung to unveil its latest round of flagships, here are the best gaming controllers that work well with most Samsung Galaxy phones.