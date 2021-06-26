Former lightweight champion Vasiliy "The Matrix" Lomachenko is making his return to the ring to take on Masayoshi Nakatani in a twelve-round lightweight bout that will be the main event of a Top Rank Boxing card and we have all the details on how you can watch Lomachenko vs Nakatani on TV or online.

Future Hall of Famer and two-time Olympic gold medalist Lomachenko suffered a massive defeat at the hands of Teofimo Lopez last October. In addition to losing his WBA, WBO and The Ring lightweight titles by unanimous decision, he also had to undergo shoulder surgery after the fight. Lomachenko has made a full recovery and now the 33-year-old plans to try and win back all three of his lost titles.

Lomachenko will certainly have his work cut out for him tonight when he goes up against 32-year-old Nakatani who has both a big height and reach advantage over him. During his last fight back in December, Nakatani defeated Felix Verdejo by total knockout in the ninth round to win the vacant WBO Inter-Continental lightweight title. Before that, he went toe to toe with Lopez for a full 12 rounds back in 2019 though he did end up losing the match by unanimous decision.

In the co-main event, former middleweight title holder Rob Brant will face off against Janibek Alimkhanuly in a ten-round middleweight bout. Brant won his title back in 2018 when he defeated Ryota Murata by unanimous decision and he defended it once before losing it to Murata during a rematch in 2019. Alimkhanuly meanwhile has won his last three fights by knockout.

Whether you're rooting for Lomachenko to make a comeback or Nakatani to continue his ascent, we'll show you how to watch Lomachenko vs Nakatani from anywhere in the world so you don't miss a second of the action at tonight's match.

Lomachenko vs Nakatani - When and where?

Vasiliy Lomachenko and Masayoshi Nakatani will meet in the boxing ring at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, June 26. The Main Card will kick off at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on ESPN+ in the U.S., Sky Sports in the UK, TSN in Canada and FITE TV in Australia.

How to watch Lomachenko vs Nakatani in the U.S.

Boxing fans in the U.S. that want to watch Lomachenko vs Nakatani tonight will need an ESPN+ subscription as the network has an exclusive contract to show Top Rank Boxing in the country until 2025. Those who have already signed up for the network's streaming service will be able to watch the Main Card beginning at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. If not though, an ESPN+ subscription now costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 for the year.

ESPN+ ESPN+ has the exclusive rights to airing the Lomachenko vs Nakatani match in the U.S., so you'll need to sign up for either a monthly or annual subscription if you don't want to miss the event. ESPN+ starts at $5.99 per month or you can save with an annual subscription for just $59.99. From $6 at ESPN+ Watch Lomachenko vs Nakatani in Canada Canadian viewers will be able to watch Lomachenko vs Nakatani on TSN and the network will show the fight on TSN2 beginning at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. If you're not a TSN subscriber yet, you can get access to the network's content for as little as $4.99 for a TSN Direct Day Pass or $19.99 for a monthly streaming subscription if there are other sports or events you want to watch. Get a Lomachenko vs Nakatani live stream in the UK As Sky Sports recently signed a new licensing agreement with Top Rank Boxing for the next four years, you'll need to be a Sky subscriber in order to watch tonight's Main Card and other upcoming boxing events in the UK. However, if you don't want to commit to a lengthy contract, you can always watch Lomachenko vs Nakatani on NOW TV with a Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99 or a Sky Sports Month Pass for £33.99. UK boxing fans can also purchase access to the Lomachenko vs Nakatani PPV from FITE TV for just £9.99. The Main Card is set to begin early Sunday morning at 3am BST in the UK so prepare accordingly. NOW Sports Membership Watch Sky Sports' coverage of the Lomachenko vs Nakatani match online with a NOW Sports Membership. Watch today's coverage for £10 or snag a monthly pass for £34. From £10 at NOW

How to live stream Lomachenko vs Nakatani in Australia

Just like in the UK, boxing fans in Australia will be able to watch Lomachenko vs Nakatani on FITE TV for AUD $9.99. The Main Card is scheduled to kick off at 12pm AEST / 10am AWST on Sunday.

Lomachenko vs Nakatani - Full Fight Card

Lightweight Bout (12 rounds)

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Masayoshi Nakatani

Middleweight Bout (10 rounds)

Rob Brant vs. Janibek Alimkhanuly

Welterweight Bout (8-10 rounds)

Giovani Santillan vs. Cecil McCalla

Bantamweight Bout (6 rounds)

Robert Rodriguez vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra

Bantamweight Bout (4 rounds)

Floyd Diaz vs. Jaime Jasso

Heavyweight Bout (4 rounds)

Guido Vianello vs. Marlon Williams

Junior Featherweight Bout (4 rounds)

Subaru Murata vs. Keven Monroy

Lightweight Bout (4 rounds)

DeMichael Harris vs. Jonatan Hernan Godoy