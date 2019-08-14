What you need to know
- LinkedIn could be getting a dark mode in the future.
- An app researcher spotted dark mode code in the Android version of LinkedIn.
- The app's dark mode is still in very early stages.
LinkedIn for Android could gain a dark mode in the near future, according to a new report. App researcher Jane Manchun Wong spotted an unreleased dim color option while going through the app's code via CNet.
Wong shared a blog post on the findings and highlighted that "This Dark Mode appears to be in an early stage of development, understandably."
LinkedIn is working on Dark Mode!— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 13, 2019
I wrote a blog about this: https://t.co/JabQsUol60 pic.twitter.com/zY3fL3cSez
Dark modes are very popular among mobile users who use their phone in low-light settings in which a bright white screen can feel blinding. If the app gets a dark mode, you'll be able to search for a job or contact a colleague at night more easily.
LinkedIn is a business-oriented social media network that lets you connect with people in several industries.