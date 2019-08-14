What you need to know

  • LinkedIn could be getting a dark mode in the future.
  • An app researcher spotted dark mode code in the Android version of LinkedIn.
  • The app's dark mode is still in very early stages.

LinkedIn for Android could gain a dark mode in the near future, according to a new report. App researcher Jane Manchun Wong spotted an unreleased dim color option while going through the app's code via CNet.

Wong shared a blog post on the findings and highlighted that "This Dark Mode appears to be in an early stage of development, understandably."

Dark modes are very popular among mobile users who use their phone in low-light settings in which a bright white screen can feel blinding. If the app gets a dark mode, you'll be able to search for a job or contact a colleague at night more easily.

LinkedIN

LinkedIn is a business-oriented social media network that lets you connect with people in several industries.