LG today formally launched its mid-range Velvet smartphone in South Korea. As revealed by the company last month, the Velvet is the first phone use its new design language that it will be bringing to all its phones going forward.

The new LG Velvet sports a 6.8-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a tall 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a 7nm Snapdragon 765 5G chipset, which has been paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. As revealed by LG last month, the phone has a "Raindrop" camera setup on the back, featuring a 48MP primary camera. The setup also includes an 8MP ultra-wide angle-camera and a 5MP depth sensor. As for selfies, the phone comes with a 16MP front camera.