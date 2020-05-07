What you need to know
- The mid-range LG Velvet is now official.
- It comes with a 6.8-inch OLED display and runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765 chipset.
- The phone is now available from all major carriers in South Korea for KRW 899,800 ($734).
LG today formally launched its mid-range Velvet smartphone in South Korea. As revealed by the company last month, the Velvet is the first phone use its new design language that it will be bringing to all its phones going forward.
The new LG Velvet sports a 6.8-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a tall 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a 7nm Snapdragon 765 5G chipset, which has been paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. As revealed by LG last month, the phone has a "Raindrop" camera setup on the back, featuring a 48MP primary camera. The setup also includes an 8MP ultra-wide angle-camera and a 5MP depth sensor. As for selfies, the phone comes with a 16MP front camera.
Keeping the lights on is a 4,300mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging support. Some of the other key features of the latest mid-ranger from LG include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stylus support, IP68 water resistance, MIL-STD-810G compliance, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone runs Android 10 with the company's custom skin on top.
The smartphone has been priced at KRW 899,800 ($734) in South Korea and and will be sold by all major carriers in the country. It comes in four color variants – Illusion Sunset, Aurora Gray, Aurora Green, and Aurora White. LG is expected to launch the Velvet in select global markets in the coming weeks, but it hasn't revealed any details yet.
