Smart displays aren't some new product on the block, technologically speaking. With the Google Home Hub, Lenovo Smart Display, Amazon Echo Show and Facebook Portal running around, the form factor — at least for the foreseeable future —isn't going away. However, every smart display is essentially a sedentary device, designed to be a set piece in your home or office. What if there was a way to make a smart display more than just an idle gadget? What if your smart display was also a tablet equipped for productivity? Lenovo is trying to position it's new Smart Tab P10 into that space, and it does the job, even if it isn't as elegant as one would like.

All glass exterior What is the Lenovo Smart Tab P10?

Category P10 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, Octa-core. 1.8GHz Memory 4GB LPDDR3 Storage 64GB

MicroSD up to 256GB Operating System Android 8.1 (Oreo) Display 10' Full HD (1900 x 1200) Camera 8MP Rear

5MP Front Speakers 4 front-facing with Dolby Atmos Connectivity 802.11ac dual-band WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2 Battery 7000 mAh Dimensions 9.53" x 6.57" x 0.27 Weight 0.97 lbs

The Lenovo Smart Tab P10, on its face, is a 10-inch Android tablet. Equipped with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard memory and powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 450 processor, the Smart Tab P10 is a capable slate, that when combined with the included speaker dock, becomes an Alexa-powered smart display. The screen is a 10" Full HD display, at 1900 x 1200 pixels, that looks pretty good in most indoor lighting conditions. The body is comprised of an "elegant dual-glass" construction, which gives the tablet a premium look and feel. There is USB-C connector for power and data on the right side of the device. The left side hosts the power button and volume rocker. There are four front-facing Dolby Atmos speakers which provide crisp audio while in Tablet mode, perfect for watching video media and listening to your favorite tunes. On the bottom of the device hosts two metal contacts for pairing with the speaker dock that comes with the device. The home button on the face of the device also doubles as the fingerprint sensor for fingerprint login. The P10 also features two cameras, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera.

The Lenovo Smart Tab P10's home button is also its fingerprint sensor.

The accompanying speaker dock acts as a charging dock as well, but beyond that, its only function is to provide sound from the tablet via Bluetooth connectivity and to enable Amazon Alexa Show Mode. Docking the tablet into the speaker effectively turns the Lenovo Smart Tab P10 into an Echo Show, with all of the same functionalities as Amazon's smart display. Amazon Alexa in Show mode gives you access to Prime Video and Hulu Live TV streaming video, news flash briefings from sources such as the BBC or NPR, visual recipe walkthroughs, music playback through Amazon Music (with lyrics if the song supports it) and other streaming audio platforms, such as TuneIn and Spotify, smart home automation for smart lights, cameras, door locks and connected TVs. Where the Lenovo Smart Tab P10 differs from the Echo Show is the ability to turn off Show Mode while docked, opening up the experience beyond what Alexa in Show Mode can do. Because the tablet pairs and sends audio to the speaker dock via Bluetooth audio, you're able to use the tablet to consume content, while playing the audio from the dock. That could mean watching YouTube (using the native Android app,) Netflix, PlayStation Vue, or TV Everywhere app like FoxNow.

You can also take advantage of streaming audio from the various streaming services Amazon Alexa doesn't support, such as Slacker Radio, Stitcher, Google Play/YouTube Music, Bandcamp, Napster and Soundcloud. There's also the possibility of local area network streaming from a NAS (network attached storage) server via applications such as Plex. Sure, it won't be hands-free. While the hands-free aspect is the major appeal of the Lenovo Smart Tab P10, being able to take advantage of the full suite of Google Play services and Android applications is nothing more than a net positive.

The Lenovo Smart Tab P10 features a 10-inch Full HD screen at 1900x1200 pixels

However, one thing the Lenovo Smart Tab P10 does not yet support is the ability to drop-in to other Alexa devices or to make audio or video calls via Skype's Alexa integration. Lenovo does state that the feature is coming soon, but that may cause potential customers to take pause in their consideration of the device. Given that the tablet uses Android, you can utilize the Android application for Skype, as well as WhatsApp and other VoIP services outside of Show Mode. Lenovo Smart Tab P10 What I like Access to the Google Play Store Yes, you can get access to the Google Play Store on your Fire HD tablets — albeit in a roundabout way. However, having native, out-of-the-box access to the Google Play Store sold me. Not being limited to whatever skills and integrations that Amazon has is more than a pleasure. I've found myself docking the tablet into the smart speaker and watching Netflix, VRV or YouTube videos, or just streaming music from my Google Play Music account.

