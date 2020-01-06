What you need to know Lenovo has announced the Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus 2nd Gen with Google Assistant.

It's a fully-featured Android tablet that can also turn into a smart display using the included docking station.

You'll be able to purchase the Smart Tab M10 in April for $190.

The idea of having a tablet that can double as a smart display is an idea I think a lot of us can get behind, and it's something Lenovo's shown it's eager to offer. At CES 2019, Lenovo launched the Smart Tab M10 and P10 as Android tablets that could go into a docking station and turn into Alexa-powered displays. For CES 2020, Lenovo is keeping that idea alive with the Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus 2nd Gen with Google Assistant. Yes, that's the actual product name.