What you need to know
- Lenovo has announced the Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus 2nd Gen with Google Assistant.
- It's a fully-featured Android tablet that can also turn into a smart display using the included docking station.
- You'll be able to purchase the Smart Tab M10 in April for $190.
The idea of having a tablet that can double as a smart display is an idea I think a lot of us can get behind, and it's something Lenovo's shown it's eager to offer. At CES 2019, Lenovo launched the Smart Tab M10 and P10 as Android tablets that could go into a docking station and turn into Alexa-powered displays.
For CES 2020, Lenovo is keeping that idea alive with the Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus 2nd Gen with Google Assistant. Yes, that's the actual product name.
As the name suggests, the M10 Plus 2nd Gen swaps out Alexa for Google Assistant. Put the tablet on its docking station, and using its special Ambient Mode, you'll get a specially-designed UI for talking to and interacting with the Google Assistant (not unlike what you'd find on something like the Google Nest Hub).
The tablet itself is a pretty standard affair. There's a MediaTek Helio P22T processor, 10.3-inch 1920 x 1200 Full HD display, 2 or 4GB of RAM, 32, 64, or 128GB of storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery.
Those aren't the most impressive specs on their own, but the real draw here is that dual functionality. On one hand, you can have the M10 Plus 2nd Gen act as a regular smart display for answering questions, playing YouTube videos, checking your calendar, etc. However, if you start something on the tablet and want to take it in the other room with you, you can. It's a level of freedom you don't get with a traditional smart display, and for some people, it could be the perfect smart home accessory.
If you're interested, the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus 2nd Gen with Google Assistant is launching in April 2020 with a starting price of $190.
