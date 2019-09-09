Despite Google's intent to get ahead of the leaks and share official details regarding the Pixel 4 leading up to its release, that hasn't stopped a barrage of renders, hands-on images, and more from making their way online.

On September 9, a leaked promotional video for the Pixel 4 was uploaded to YouTube, and from what we can tell, it looks to be legit.

The video strongly reinforces the point that the Pixel 4 stands out from other devices as it's made "the Google way" and has all of the best bits of Google built into it. You know — like every Pixel before it.

Specifically, the video highlights the Google Assistant, improved low-light photography, and astrophotography (aka taking pictures of the stars).

Also confirmed in the video is the Pixel 4's design, although we only get a glimpse at the phone in white with no trace of the stunning orange color that recently leaked.

We're still expecting Google to officially unveil the Pixel 4 and all of its goodies in early October, so we don't have much longer to wait.

