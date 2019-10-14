Unless you're been hiding under a rock the past 24 hours, you've probably heard about the big black hole that sucked up everything players loved about Fortnite. Since the game has been completely unplayable for the past day, players are left with nothing but speculation as to what the next season will bring. However, a leaked trailer for Chapter 2 - Season 1 (previously known as Fortnite Season 11) ends that speculation once and for all.

If you'd rather not have Chapter 2 spoiled for you, now is probably the time to head back to the spinning black hole screen.

Posted on Reddit and already taken down on Twitter, the trailer showcases several new additions and changes to everyone's favorite multiplayer shooter, and it looks like Epic is bringing a whole new level of fun to the situation. Among the crazier things showcased in the trailer is a train of players on pogo sticks, jet boats with machine guns attached, and even players carrying each other across battlefields to get to safety.