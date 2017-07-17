Take a look at the real-world filming locations of Game of Thrones with Street View.

Can't get enough of Game of Thrones? You can now explore Westeros with Google's latest Street View guide. The guide details real-world filming locations for Winterfell (shot in Scotland), the Iron Islands, King's Landing, Dothraki Sea, Arena of Meereen, and other iconic scenes from the show.

Some of the notable locations include:

Winterfell - Filmed at Doune Castle in the Stirling district of central Scotland and at Castle Ward in Northern Ireland

Braavos Iron Bank - Filmed at St. Jacob Cathedral in Sibenik, Croatia

Citadel Grand Library - Filmed at the Monastery of Sant Pere de Galligants in Girona, Spain

King's Landing - Filmed in Dubrovnik, a medieval walled city in Croatia

House of the Undying—Filmed at Minčeta Tower in Dubrovnik, Croatia

Dothraki Sea - Filmed in Bardenas Reales, a desert in Northern Spain

To explore all the locations, head to the link below.

Game of Thrones on Street View