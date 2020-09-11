One of the many games unveiled during Sony's Future of Gaming PS5 event earlier this year was Kena: Bridge of Spirits from Ember Lab. Originally, this game was set to release in Holiday 2020 alongside the PS5. That has changed with today's news, as in a statement you can read below, Ember Lab explained Kena: Bridge of Spirits is being delayed to Q1 2021.

This delay is reportedly for the polish of the game and the well-being of the team as it continues development.

***An update to our Kena community*** pic.twitter.com/rKoy33YWKZ — Kena: Bridge of Spirits (@emberlab) September 11, 2020

Ember Lab is not a large studio, so it's understandable that this game won't make its original holiday window, especially when looking at the long list of every game delay in 2020 so far. Ember Lab previously confirmed that anyone buying Kena: Bridge of Spirits on PS4 would get a free upgrade to the PS5 version when available.

The PS5 is still scheduled to be released in Holiday 2020. Right now, confirmed PS5 exclusives coming at launch include Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Godfall.